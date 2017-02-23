WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:05 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2404
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
TRB wrote:
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.

Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.

The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!

Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.

I think most people appreciate everyone's efforts. It has not been a straightforward priblem we have faced.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:24 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6052
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
vastman wrote:
Elaborate, by PM if you can't post please. 8)

Bigalf seems to be the one in the know, his finger points directly and firmly at Rodney Walker. I'm pretty sure I can remember Bigalf coming on here a fair while since mentioning the fact that the original plans had been circumvented.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, bentleberry, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Hessle rover, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, jools, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lampyboy, pie.warrior, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Trinity 61, vastman, victarmeldrew, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 206 guests

