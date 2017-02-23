TRB wrote:

Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.



Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.



The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!



Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.