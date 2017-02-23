WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:17 am
Trinity 61
Joined: Fri Nov 10, 2006 4:57 pm
Posts: 353
TRB wrote:
Thanks guys. Had an 'off' moment.

Business as usual! 8)


Onwards and upwards Phil :BOW:

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:16 am
thebeagle
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 227
Just like to add my appreciation for the efforts of TRB and others.Often feel guilty for not doing more,but work commitments and then living in France for nearly 10 years dictated otherwise.Keep at it TRB and colleagues.

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:59 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12701
Location: Ossett
Daddycool wrote:
Those who pour scorn have no idea of the magnitude of effort and work you have provided. You stepped up and tried your damnedest.


I don't see anyone pouring scorn - the vitriol seems, quite rightly, to be directed at YCP and WMDC.

My only (unanswered) question is how the (then) Trust fell for the obvious strategy cooked up by both parties to get Newcold on a separate application, which was subsequently waved through by WMDC; that's the point at which the whole plan fell apart from our perspective.

I can understand the dullard Elston not spotting it - but wasn't Rodney Walker in that meeting? Surely he's a shrewd enough operator to have seen straight through it - and yet there was no objection?

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:28 pm
lampyboy
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1181
I don't think I can recall any pouring scorn or showing any type of disregard to any of the members involved in the negotiations.
The whole aspect of any campaign must be to release certain information on a fairly regular basis and unfortunately that for what ever reason simply has not been the case.
That leads to frustration and eventually people loosing interest.
The time allocated by all the Trinity participants should be applauded and hopefully will be rewarded with a favourable outcome.
Good luck.

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:45 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25470
Location: Poodle Power!
Daddycool wrote:
Phil, you have absolutely no need to justify yourself or your efforts. Those who pour scorn have no idea of the magnitude of effort and work you have provided. You stepped up and tried your damnedest.


For most it's pure frustration only a few are being genuinely vindictive.

I don't think it needs to become a them and us not that I'm suggesting that's what you are doing :)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:49 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25470
Location: Poodle Power!
TRB wrote:
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.

Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.

The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!

Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.


I back all you say. I know it's hard but try not to confuse genuine concerns with plain moaning if you can.

Might add that IMHO the club and the fans probably owe you money probably a considerable amount - what you've spent on paper alone could fuel a small town.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:27 pm
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6051
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
There may not be vitriol as such, just "oh yeah no news", yawn emojis, "yeah of course you can't tell us, that sort of smug attitude.I've had one or two pops aimed at me from people who should know better but I chose not to bite. As I've said before, ten years since I went to what would eventually become a SWAG meeting, maybe ten people, yes TEN people in attendance, out of that four got involved with SWAG, a fifth joined a few weeks later. It's a pity the keyboard warriors snidely having a pop at TRB weren't brave enough to step forward then.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Newcold

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:32 pm
Prince Buster
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3295
Location: Orange street
bren2k wrote:
I don't see anyone pouring scorn - the vitriol seems, quite rightly, to be directed at YCP and WMDC.

My only (unanswered) question is how the (then) Trust fell for the obvious strategy cooked up by both parties to get Newcold on a separate application, which was subsequently waved through by WMDC; that's the point at which the whole plan fell apart from our perspective.

I can understand the dullard Elston not spotting it - but wasn't Rodney Walker in that meeting? Surely he's a shrewd enough operator to have seen straight through it - and yet there was no objection?


From the correspondance published regarding the letter of Joanne Roaney it specifically states the CHAIRMAN OF THE TRUST was present and agreed to this damaging planning condition. The chairman at that time was Sir Rodney Walker !!!!!!!!!

Phil and the rest were lead up the garden path and it was agreed without their knowledge and they were not consulted. I am sure if Phil had known he would not have agreed.

Looks like poor old Phil has not only had to fight the council and developer but has also had to overcome problems within the trust itself.

Nevertheless, its now history as they say. But I would still like to know why such a massive favour was granted to the developer and nothing was gained in return.
c}