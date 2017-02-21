WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:49 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1170
There is the two Ossett based football teams that could possibly be brought into this equation.

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:00 am
bentleberry
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 418
Exactly, divided then none of the sports will ever fully suceed in the city, but together they stand a chance of success. Sadly I think we're probably the worst off even though we're the only one at the top. I'd guess all of the other sports clubs in the area either own or are in stable rent of their grounds.

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:16 pm
AKA kellyseye
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 140
Location: wakey
lampyboy wrote:
The whole truth and nothing but the truth. I doubt it will ever be made public with warts and all and if it was it would probably be contested by one side of the participants.
I used to feel anger about the situation years ago , I couldn't care less now.
The council have no intention of assisting Trinity with any aspect of a new stadium and even if a stadium could be built in Wakefield I doubt the land would be made available.
I note with interest that the Leeds council have revoked an offer to Y C C and Leeds rugby for assistance with a stadium and redevelopment plan .
From Wakefield point of view the endless months of can't comment , negotiation at a vital stage and should be able to let you know soon killed it for me.
I'm convinced the moments gone and to look to who can shoulder the blame would be a pointless and frustrating .

Well said.That sums it up for me as well

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:17 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10825
Location: Wacky Field
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.

Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.

The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!

Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:38 pm
Daddycool
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 742
TRB wrote:
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.

Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.

The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!

Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.


Phil, you have absolutely no need to justify yourself or your efforts. Those who pour scorn have no idea of the magnitude of effort and work you have provided. You stepped up and tried your damnedest.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:00 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4438
Location: Outside your remit
TRB wrote:
Some will never believe us, but every time we said we hoped to give news, we meant it, and I'm sorry that we haven't been able to divulge more. It's easy to pour scorn on the efforts of those who have fought and still do fight for the best we can achieve out of this. Just bear in mind the efforts made when making comments on here - we read them frequently and we are often damned if we do and damned if we don't make comment.

Some may argue that it should have all been done differently, and perhaps, in hindsight, we would do plenty differently ourselves, but we have done nothing other than try something that others just talk about and, for those that are interested - yes, we have invited others to join, but few are prepared to commit / can afford the time it takes.

The whole thing could get very interesting over the next few weeks - one way or another!

Whatever happens - I can honestly say I've tried my best for this City with no personal reward either sought or gained.


Don't worry about it TRB - those pouring scorn are pretty inadequate tbh. Like you say, even if it comes to nothing - at least you had a crack while they did nothing but snipe on the internet. Must be coming on 15 years you've been going at it as well. I think most fans appreciate the efforts you and the others have put in

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:43 am
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1170
I take my hat off to you Phil and all concerned who have tried and tried to get the new stadium sorted.

The second to last paragraph is very interesting about the issue could become interesting over the next couple of weeks.

I am a glass half full person so lets hope and fingers crossed. More so with a few positive comments made on here by M62 J30 recently regarding the stadium.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:26 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10920
Location: The City of Wakefield
I have no clue what goes on behind the scenes regarding this, nor have I have offered to assist in my own free time.
Hence I would never pour scorn on those that have (and still are).
I appreciate it's frustrating not knowing what is going on but I'm sure those frustrations should not be levelled at those
doing everything that they can to try and resolve this long standing issue.
