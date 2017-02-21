WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

bentleberry wrote:
The Wakey express are useless, they've no idea what news actually is. Their website is just clickbait tosh and the majority of stuff they report has been broken days before in other sources.

As far back as I remember the Express have always been happy enough to print any possible negatives they could find. Are they not bothered with a minor "scandal" or are they in fear of what they might uncover? Heads in sand springs to mind.
It would appear that 90% of the content of these threads seems to concentrate on the fact that WMDC (spit) have let down about 4000 Trinity fans of which I am one, but surely the bigger picture is that THEY HAVE BADLY LET DOWN 326,000 other citizens. It was supposedly a COMMUNITY STADIUM for the use of all, and it is for this reason more than any other that this so-called council of ours have behaved disgracefully and should be ashamed of themselves whatever their party politics.
