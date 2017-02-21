It would appear that 90% of the content of these threads seems to concentrate on the fact that WMDC (spit) have let down about 4000 Trinity fans of which I am one, but surely the bigger picture is that THEY HAVE BADLY LET DOWN 326,000 other citizens. It was supposedly a COMMUNITY STADIUM for the use of all, and it is for this reason more than any other that this so-called council of ours have behaved disgracefully and should be ashamed of themselves whatever their party politics.
