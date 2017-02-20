The whole truth and nothing but the truth. I doubt it will ever be made public with warts and all and if it was it would probably be contested by one side of the participants.

I used to feel anger about the situation years ago , I couldn't care less now.

The council have no intention of assisting Trinity with any aspect of a new stadium and even if a stadium could be built in Wakefield I doubt the land would be made available.

I note with interest that the Leeds council have revoked an offer to Y C C and Leeds rugby for assistance with a stadium and redevelopment plan .

From Wakefield point of view the endless months of can't comment , negotiation at a vital stage and should be able to let you know soon killed it for me.

I'm convinced the moments gone and to look to who can shoulder the blame would be a pointless and frustrating .