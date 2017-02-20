WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Newcold

 
Post a reply

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:47 pm
deeHell User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm
Posts: 2079
Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!
TRB wrote:
It has been answered above, but for clarity - there were 5 people officially on the Trust at the time, none of those was me, Ian or Jonathan. 2 of those were on the Trust due to their being involved in the club and of the other 3, only 1 appears to have known the truth. Everyone else, including James and Andrew, were led to believe that NC would take us around 60% of the way towards triggering a stadium!

For reference, in case anyone is waiting for more development at NM to help us, please have a look at their marketing material for that site!


Link? assuming it's online.

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:06 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2874
deeHell wrote:
Link? assuming it's online.



Assume you mean a link to the marketing material.

If you find any please let us know where it is because we can't find any which probably answers TRB's question.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:26 pm
Joe Banjo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 240
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Who is the one who appears to know the truth?

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:36 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4454
Rodders I think?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:41 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10561
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Yep.
1/10

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:13 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3459
So, are we saying that Sir Rodney Walker is as much to blame as Box and Mackie?

Has he betrayed the club and the people of Wakefield or does he know something no one else does and if so what on earth could it be?

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:28 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8973
Location: wakefield
So.......at this point I think it is only fair to remind everyone that accusing someone of wrong doing on this scale better be backed up with evidence otherwise I'll have to be locking and deleting and I'd really prefer not to.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Newcold

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:08 am
cosmicat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 484
Bloody hell surly it's time for the whole truth to come out warts an all
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BOJ04, cosmicat and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,50446875,7754,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  