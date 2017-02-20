TRB wrote:

It has been answered above, but for clarity - there were 5 people officially on the Trust at the time, none of those was me, Ian or Jonathan. 2 of those were on the Trust due to their being involved in the club and of the other 3, only 1 appears to have known the truth. Everyone else, including James and Andrew, were led to believe that NC would take us around 60% of the way towards triggering a stadium!



For reference, in case anyone is waiting for more development at NM to help us, please have a look at their marketing material for that site!