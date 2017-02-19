The Avenger wrote: It wouldn't make sense for Wakefield Trinity to get into a Dutch auction with York Court over the purchase of Belle Vue. The only winner there is BoI who benefit from two parties who are supposedly on the same side bidding the price up between them.



From what I can tell, YCP and WMDC took the lead on bidding for the stadium and, as this represented the best way out of the stadium mess for all parties involved, MC took both their word and the back seat.



Judging from the little titbits that MC has revealed since it seems they out and out bare faced lied about seriously bidding and in the end just stepped aside allowing 88M to buy it.



More underhand, scheming and caniving from Mackie and Box.

That was the logic but clearlyo know that Yorkcourt renaged and never put in a serious bid.My point is ans remaons why would anyone ever believe they would after whats happened. Whether it be the Trust, the club or even SWAG who decided to take that advise i don't know but to me it was as serious lack of judgement.I'm not after blood it's done now and also I wasn't there and I know how convincing these people can be but me personally I wouldn't their word for it if they were just telling me the time. All very sad and so predictably Trinity, for thirty years now I've seen the club suckered time after time and nobody seems capable of breaking that cycle