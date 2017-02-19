WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:14 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 252
Redscat wrote:
Same planning authority that passed the Hepworth Gallery and the histororical archive building on Kirkgate,
davetrin. Doesn't that tell you everything?


Yes, that they actually have a bit of a track record of pushing through some decent things for the city. Which makes it all the more frustrating that they won't give us any assistance.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:46 pm
The Clan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2003 1:06 pm
Posts: 7627
We went to Warrington yesterday and played at an absolutely superb facility that had everything for just about every sport you could imagine. About 3 miles from The Halliwell Jones stadium and virtually brand new it had around 6 quality Rugby League pitches with one of them being flanked by stands.

Speaking to the Warrington Head of Youth I remarked on their facilities and he said much of it was down to Warrington Council who had invested £3.5 Million pounds into the facility.

So apart from being very compliant and helpful over the sale and upkeep of Wilderspool and the building of the Warrington Stadium the Warrington Borough Council have invested heavily in Community Sports facilities that the Pro Rugby Club have first use of. They've managed to do this during the same period of austerity that Wakefield Council use as an excuse over everything especially sports facilities.

I have to wonder if there's such a thing as being criminally incompetent or negligent in terms of running a Council.
Mr Cameron, There's a storm coming!
You and your friends had better batten down the hatches,
because when it hits you're all going to wonder how you ever thought
you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.

"Some men see things as they are and say why?
I dream things that never were and say why not?

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:33 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12683
Location: Ossett
Did anyone answer on the other thread the question I asked about why the Trust didn't object when the proposal to allow Newcold to be built outside the S106 was put forward? That seems to have been the key moment when the entire scam was enabled.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:38 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 396
As WMDC spending goes down, Peter Box's salary goes up and up. Can anybody truly think of a local authority in this country that gives their council tax payers so little in return, and is so uncaring about the people that pay their wages? They seem to spend everything on council vehicles. I've never seen as many vans and wagons in others areas as I do here in Wakefield. I certainly envy the citizens of Warrington.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:51 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 252
bren2k wrote:
Did anyone answer on the other thread the question I asked about why the Trust didn't object when the proposal to allow Newcold to be built outside the S106 was put forward? That seems to have been the key moment when the entire scam was enabled.


If I remember correctly from that information evening they did a couple of years ago, weren't they led to believe that it would count and hence supported it, only for the planning application to be changed at the last minute to include that it didn't contribute?

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:57 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25464
Location: Poodle Power!
The Avenger wrote:
It wouldn't make sense for Wakefield Trinity to get into a Dutch auction with York Court over the purchase of Belle Vue. The only winner there is BoI who benefit from two parties who are supposedly on the same side bidding the price up between them.

From what I can tell, YCP and WMDC took the lead on bidding for the stadium and, as this represented the best way out of the stadium mess for all parties involved, MC took both their word and the back seat.

Judging from the little titbits that MC has revealed since it seems they out and out bare faced lied about seriously bidding and in the end just stepped aside allowing 88M to buy it.

More underhand, scheming and caniving from Mackie and Box.


That was the logic but clearlyo know that Yorkcourt renaged and never put in a serious bid.

My point is ans remaons why would anyone ever believe they would after whats happened. Whether it be the Trust, the club or even SWAG who decided to take that advise i don't know but to me it was as serious lack of judgement.

I'm not after blood it's done now and also I wasn't there and I know how convincing these people can be but me personally I wouldn't their word for it if they were just telling me the time. All very sad and so predictably Trinity, for thirty years now I've seen the club suckered time after time and nobody seems capable of breaking that cycle :(
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Newcold

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:17 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2632
Location: WF1
davetrin wrote:
I often walk the footpaths in this area .Every time I see the giant white shoebox I wonder what the architect was thinking of when he designed this abortion and why did the planning department allow it to be constructed.Presumably the planning department thought it was a very attractive design that fitted in well with the surrounding countryside.


I'd hazard a guess you can see it from space!

It needs some dazzle pattern applying to it to at least make an effort to disguise it's monstrous appearance.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
