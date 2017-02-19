We went to Warrington yesterday and played at an absolutely superb facility that had everything for just about every sport you could imagine. About 3 miles from The Halliwell Jones stadium and virtually brand new it had around 6 quality Rugby League pitches with one of them being flanked by stands.
Speaking to the Warrington Head of Youth I remarked on their facilities and he said much of it was down to Warrington Council who had invested £3.5 Million pounds into the facility.
So apart from being very compliant and helpful over the sale and upkeep of Wilderspool and the building of the Warrington Stadium the Warrington Borough Council have invested heavily in Community Sports facilities that the Pro Rugby Club have first use of. They've managed to do this during the same period of austerity that Wakefield Council use as an excuse over everything especially sports facilities.
I have to wonder if there's such a thing as being criminally incompetent or negligent in terms of running a Council.