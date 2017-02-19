WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcold

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:14 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 251
Redscat wrote:
Same planning authority that passed the Hepworth Gallery and the histororical archive building on Kirkgate,
davetrin. Doesn't that tell you everything?


Yes, that they actually have a bit of a track record of pushing through some decent things for the city. Which makes it all the more frustrating that they won't give us any assistance.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:46 pm
The Clan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2003 1:06 pm
Posts: 7627
We went to Warrington yesterday and played at an absolutely superb facility that had everything for just about every sport you could imagine. About 3 miles from The Halliwell Jones stadium and virtually brand new it had around 6 quality Rugby League pitches with one of them being flanked by stands.

Speaking to the Warrington Head of Youth I remarked on their facilities and he said much of it was down to Warrington Council who had invested £3.5 Million pounds into the facility.

So apart from being very compliant and helpful over the sale and upkeep of Wilderspool and the building of the Warrington Stadium the Warrington Borough Council have invested heavily in Community Sports facilities that the Pro Rugby Club have first use of. They've managed to do this during the same period of austerity that Wakefield Council use as an excuse over everything especially sports facilities.

I have to wonder if there's such a thing as being criminally incompetent or negligent in terms of running a Council.
Mr Cameron, There's a storm coming!
You and your friends had better batten down the hatches,
because when it hits you're all going to wonder how you ever thought
you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.

"Some men see things as they are and say why?
I dream things that never were and say why not?
