Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:00 am
Eastern Wildcat




The architect must have been drunk at the time then
.
I often walk around the area close to the J39 site that was proposed. Despite there been several offices and car showrooms around there is a feeling that there is a lot of unused area.

Is it a time to think alternative options to Newmarket

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:18 am
The Avenger





Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The architect must have been drunk at the time then
.
I often walk around the area close to the J39 site that was proposed. Despite there been several offices and car showrooms around there is a feeling that there is a lot of unused area.

Is it a time to think alternative options to Newmarket


There's a patch of land right next to the J39 slip road between the M1 and Burger King that looks big enough to house a stadium and surrounding car park etc..

Somewhere like that would help increase crowds because of the ease for away supporters to get in and get out, particularly coach trips.
The surrounding area would be an attraction and if visitors to Wakefield started seeing the Pugneys, Sandal Castle, Wildlife Sanctuary and the clean tidy nature of the area, then the impression of Wakefield might improve.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:34 am
wrencat1873





Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The architect must have been drunk at the time then
.
I often walk around the area close to the J39 site that was proposed. Despite there been several offices and car showrooms around there is a feeling that there is a lot of unused area.

Is it a time to think alternative options to Newmarket


The whole point with Newmarket was that, the development was supposed to deliver a new community stadium and due to what appears to be some clever bending/ignoring of the planning aspect, it's going to deliver rock all.
I dont think that TRB etc will walk away from trying to make something happen but, as the years go by, we appear no closer now, than we were when the SoS passed the development, in fact, to the average fan, we look as far away as ever.

There may be plots of land in the district that could accommodate a stadium but, where would the funding come from ??

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 12:11 pm
Eastern Wildcat




A sad but valid point there Wrencat.

We are between the proverbial rock and hard place.

I just hope that if a decision from the RFL has to be made that they look at the bigger picture.

We made our super league debut in 1999 and most seasons have been relatively competetive. I would say a win ratio of around 40%. Even in 2006 we won something like 11 games. On top of that we have a healthy youth policy.

A move to Dewsbury does look more likely

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:24 pm
vastman






I don't think we should get to carried away hating all things Yorkcourt. It's not that I don't think they are liars and crooks because they are.

However the only chance of a stadium now is if the development at NM as a whole becomes a success and the 70% occupancy (I believe) is hit and demand then exceeds it. If that were to take place then he Stadium would stand a good chance of happening. Not because Yorkcourt are a good company but because it will become advantageous to them.

Although you have to say it through gritted teeth you actually have to want this development to be a huge success which clearly it isn't at the moment.

I stand to be corrected but as far as I understand it the stadium at NM will happen should the development reach it's targets, nobody is suggesting otherwise?. The problem is and always has been that this might not happen for years maybe decades which is where the problem is for us and why we have been looking for alternatives recently.

Like to make one point and it's this. I have to ask why if the club had the ability did they actually take the alleged advice not to buy BV last year. I here conflicting stories but why would a man with the obvious nous of MC listen to what anybody else had to say especially Walker and Yorkcourt. Am I missing something here because I just don't get the logic in any sense. Buying BV was never even a risk at the very worse MC and the club would not lose money or very little on it no matter what and we'd always have the option to use it or sell it.

Now as far as I can tell NM is the only option as BV lost as far as I can tell and I just don't get why as I wouldn't even have taken the word of the Pope on this one let alone RW, WMDC and Yorkcourt. I'd have snapped it up and even paid over the odds - very strange.


Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:54 pm
The Avenger





It wouldn't make sense for Wakefield Trinity to get into a Dutch auction with York Court over the purchase of Belle Vue. The only winner there is BoI who benefit from two parties who are supposedly on the same side bidding the price up between them.

From what I can tell, YCP and WMDC took the lead on bidding for the stadium and, as this represented the best way out of the stadium mess for all parties involved, MC took both their word and the back seat.

Judging from the little titbits that MC has revealed since it seems they out and out bare faced lied about seriously bidding and in the end just stepped aside allowing 88M to buy it.

More underhand, scheming and caniving from Mackie and Box.

Re: Newcold

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:58 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY




Eastern Wildcat wrote:
The architect must have been drunk at the time then
.
I often walk around the area close to the J39 site that was proposed. Despite there been several offices and car showrooms around there is a feeling that there is a lot of unused area.

Is it a time to think alternative options to Newmarket

I hope the stadium trust/ club are looking for alternative sites/partners in the City.
