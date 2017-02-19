Eastern Wildcat wrote: The architect must have been drunk at the time then

.

I often walk around the area close to the J39 site that was proposed. Despite there been several offices and car showrooms around there is a feeling that there is a lot of unused area.



Is it a time to think alternative options to Newmarket

The whole point with Newmarket was that, the development was supposed to deliver a new community stadium and due to what appears to be some clever bending/ignoring of the planning aspect, it's going to deliver rock all.I dont think that TRB etc will walk away from trying to make something happen but, as the years go by, we appear no closer now, than we were when the SoS passed the development, in fact, to the average fan, we look as far away as ever.There may be plots of land in the district that could accommodate a stadium but, where would the funding come from ??