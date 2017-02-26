|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30010
|
The game that Wigan targeted last year was Catalan in the Super 8's and drew an attendance of 16,140.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2015 8:34 pm
Posts: 139
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Absolutely sod all to do with valuing the company.
Stop making your self look stupid.
So are you stating that a company with £10 million of tangible assets, making £100,000 worth of profit can be valued the same as a company making a profit of £100,000 without any assets?
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 585
|
Has Larvin's money come through yet?
Or Allam's million pound gift?
Or is that vice president who was going to bring all that Russian oil money still there?
And will the dobbins accounts be filed on time or are they still counting the massive profit they made as a result of the huge crowds and glorious relegation they got last season?
Being the financial genius you claim to be there should no problem answering these as surely you know more about your own club than Hull.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:27 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1714
|
Keith_Lard wrote:
So are you stating that a company with £10 million of tangible
assets, making £100,000 worth of profit can be valued the same as a company making a profit of £100,000 without any assets?
Shot yourself in the foot there Keith, you keep telling us the player valuation is intangible.
Looking forward to seeing this brought up again next year, there's always one. Little brother always looking to score points off big brother
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:49 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6804
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
Keith_Lard wrote:
So are you stating that a company with £10 million of tangible assets, making £100,000 worth of profit can be valued the same as a company making a profit of £100,000 without any assets?
Companies are valued on their ability to trade, make profit in the future, size of their customer base (existing and potential), reputation, brand etc.
If a company had £10m of tangible asset and was making only £0.1m of profit, I'd say it had an extremely poor management team. A 1% return on assets would suggest an inability to utilise resources.
Any prospective buyer would look at the asset base to see what was needed and what could be cut free. If the assets are not generating any real value of income its suggests they are either obsolete or at very best not recovering their value. This would lead to an impairment of said assets to their recoverable amount. In short there would be no point in those assets unless they created a reasonable return.
Critically what you miss out in your assessment is
"valued the same as a company making a profit of £100,000 without any assets IN THE SAME INDUSTRY
"
This is a massive factor as if a company can make £100k of profit with no assets (because the rent them for example) are in the same industry as a company with £10m of assets and can only create the same amount of profit. Why would any potential buyer of these companies take on the burden of these failing assets.
So, in short, you were wrong again.
All largely irrelevant given that its Intangible assets which are in the Hull FC balance sheet, which are basically worth the paper they are written on and have no effect on the valuation of the company.
HTH
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:42 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3524
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
So does the profit include the Westerman sale or not, it was announced late October 2015?
If it doesn't then how bad does that make the previous seasons loss look given it included the sale of both Lineham and Westerman!
Need to be top 4 again and to somehow up the average attendances, losing the KR games both home and away is going to hurt especially if we don't make a final!
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:50 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25295
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So does the profit include the Westerman sale or not, it was announced late October 2015?
If it doesn't then how bad does that make the previous seasons loss look given it included the sale of both Lineham and Westerman!
Need to be top 4 again and to somehow up the average attendances, losing the KR games both home and away is going to hurt especially if we don't make a final!
I'm guessing that as the players are classed as assets with a value in the accounts, that we would just show any profit/loss between the stated value in the accounts and actual transfer fee received so if westerman was valued at £100k and we got £150k for him then we would show a profit of £50k. I stand to be corrected by one of our resident accountants of course
|
