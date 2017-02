Has Larvin's money come through yet?

Or Allam's million pound gift?

Or is that vice president who was going to bring all that Russian oil money still there?



And will the dobbins accounts be filed on time or are they still counting the massive profit they made as a result of the huge crowds and glorious relegation they got last season?



Being the financial genius you claim to be there should no problem answering these as surely you know more about your own club than Hull.