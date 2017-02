Mild mannered Janitor wrote: The player revaluation reserve has been there since the days of Hetherington. So hardly what you'd call news.



If you think balance sheet total is a reasonable way of valuing a business, you are more clueless than you originally let on.

Some businesses that rarely make a profit do rely on assets for added value to the business. Profitable businesses have the luxury of using a multiple of yearly profits as a valuation without the need for assets.Pearson mentioned about removing it when he bought the club. He has increased it from £1,017,000. Not even premiere league football clubs do it. They only show the costs of player transfers.In previous years, FC have included their players as 'intangible assets' as part of their balance sheet – placing a value of more than £1m on their squad last year.From an interview with Pearson in the HDMThis helped FC report net assets of £939,000 last year, but Pearson believes those figures to have been unrealistic."The balance sheet had been positively enhanced and the valuation that had been put on the players on the balance sheet were unrealistic," Pearson said."We will be reducing them over time to what is a realistic value."