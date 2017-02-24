Mrs Barista wrote:
From a financial perspective when your own club has pi$$ed away £4m to end up back playing part time teams any sort of deflection is understandable.
Once again Mrs B kicks the a**e of that white greasy substance.
Stay in the shallow end lardy boy.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Bal, BiltonRobin, Bing [Bot], bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, Jake the Peg, jamesg794, Mr Hicks, the artist, The Sensible One, Waterloo Winger and 259 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}