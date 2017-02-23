ccs wrote:



http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-tra ... story.html Late train (22:30) to Manchester/Leeds starting in May...

Great news! I don't really read the HDM, so completely missed that.Last time I looked the last train to Leeds/Manchester leaves at 9:38, so I'd have to leave the game quite early to make it. 10:30 is great though. It should help with away fans too as all clubs baring Catalans are linked to Leeds/Manchester.