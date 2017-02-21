Ellam wrote: Got to CHOOSE Leeds good friday for 20k if we can.

Why? This is already a high profile game which should achieve a decent crowd. If anything this needs aggressively marketing in Leeds to get more travelling fans to come over, which lets face it, its one of the main issues for crowd numbers no increasing significantly, the fall in away fans. Also, this game is not scheduled to be on TV.IMO it would be better to focus on a game which was due for TV coverage.