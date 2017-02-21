|
|
LAMBWATH ROAD FC wrote:
We host the Rhinos on Good Friday and entertain Castleford on Sunday 23rd April - St Georges Day!!!
Neither game is on Sky TV. I would push the Castleford game for a 20K Crowd and if the Club gets their act together it is achievable.
I appreciate forums are not always a great medium for communication, but that does come across a little bit like the club have not being trying.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:38 am
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I appreciate forums are not always a great medium for communication, but that does come across a little bit like the club have not being trying.
The club are doing really well, hopefully 12k+ on Thursday, not sue what anyone means by "getting their act together", short of dragging people in off the street who happen to be passing!
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:56 am
|
|
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:54 pm
|
|
odd shaped balls wrote:
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston
we could also push the marketing a bit further out of our area as well - we are the only superleague team in a 50 mile or so radius.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:37 pm
|
|
UllFC wrote:
Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.
I'd look at this the other way round, lets be positive and we need to get the club to a standard where we get a min of 1 final a year. Do you think Wigan and Warrington have the same ambition, AP has his work cut out with some fans...
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:03 pm
|
|
odd shaped balls wrote:
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston
two teams towards the top of the league, approx 15 miles apart. Not the most difficult of sells??
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:31 pm
|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
two teams towards the top of the league, approx 15 miles apart. Not the most difficult of sells??
Maybe not but they still exceeded 20k easily,something we couldn't do with a derby.Wigan do target the big games though and id like to see us target a top game.
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 5:41 pm
|
|
odd shaped balls wrote:
Maybe not but they still exceeded 20k easily,something we couldn't do with a derby.Wigan do target the big games though and id like to see us target a top game.
The Derby had lost its appeal due to the number of times we played them.
When you say Wigan target big games, how do they target them? What do they do which Hull don't to promote these games?
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:40 pm
|
|
[quote="odd shaped balls" Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston[/quote]
When is the statue of Gareth O'Brien being erected at the Kcom?
|
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:47 pm
|
|
Irregular Hoops wrote:
When is the statue of Gareth O'Brien being erected at the Kcom?
I think that Gareth O'Brien has created more than enough erections in West Hull.
|
