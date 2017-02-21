UllFC wrote: Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.

I'd look at this the other way round, lets be positive and we need to get the club to a standard where we get a min of 1 final a year. Do you think Wigan and Warrington have the same ambition, AP has his work cut out with some fans...