Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:30 am
LAMBWATH ROAD FC wrote:
We host the Rhinos on Good Friday and entertain Castleford on Sunday 23rd April - St Georges Day!!!
Neither game is on Sky TV. I would push the Castleford game for a 20K Crowd and if the Club gets their act together it is achievable.


I appreciate forums are not always a great medium for communication, but that does come across a little bit like the club have not being trying.
Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:38 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I appreciate forums are not always a great medium for communication, but that does come across a little bit like the club have not being trying.

The club are doing really well, hopefully 12k+ on Thursday, not sue what anyone means by "getting their act together", short of dragging people in off the street who happen to be passing!

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:56 am
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston
Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:54 pm
odd shaped balls wrote:
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston


we could also push the marketing a bit further out of our area as well - we are the only superleague team in a 50 mile or so radius.
Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:37 pm
UllFC wrote:
Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.


I'd look at this the other way round, lets be positive and we need to get the club to a standard where we get a min of 1 final a year. Do you think Wigan and Warrington have the same ambition, AP has his work cut out with some fans...

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:03 pm
odd shaped balls wrote:
Wigan blitz the town centre with their 20k challenge,the did it Las year V Warrington and I was there in July visiting relatives and it was all over et the match was a bit away.Wigan are really good at marketing games.Also on a different note,they have just unveiled a bronze statue of Billy Boston



two teams towards the top of the league, approx 15 miles apart. Not the most difficult of sells??
Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:31 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
two teams towards the top of the league, approx 15 miles apart. Not the most difficult of sells??


Maybe not but they still exceeded 20k easily,something we couldn't do with a derby.Wigan do target the big games though and id like to see us target a top game.
