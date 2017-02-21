LAMBWATH ROAD FC wrote:
We host the Rhinos on Good Friday and entertain Castleford on Sunday 23rd April - St Georges Day!!!
Neither game is on Sky TV. I would push the Castleford game for a 20K Crowd and if the Club gets their act together it is achievable.
I appreciate forums are not always a great medium for communication, but that does come across a little bit like the club have not being trying.