to compensate for the loss of the derby, i would like to see Hull promote one of the bigger games as a 'challenge 20k' type game, where there is a big promotion to break the 20k barrier. wigan do something similar to this i believe. even if we don't get 20k it should result in a bigger than average crowd. the trick is to market one that isn't on sky, something like hull v cas or hull v leeds, where we can also tempt a decent away follwing
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:13 pm
the artist wrote:
good idea, id go for the fc v leeds game as our game v cas on a saturday is on tv i believe
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:52 pm
spegs
UllFC wrote:
Good news BUT if we hadent made Wembley we'd have only just scraped breakeven, which shows theres still work to be done in crowd growth and other income. Pearson has stated they are considering moving offices and retail stores which should help (we dont know if they pay to rent the offices at the KCOM or not)
What an odd comment...we DID make Wembley thus the books balance accordingly. What if we had made Old Trafford?, what if my aunt had been born a man?, what if ....
Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:05 pm
Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:08 pm
UllFC wrote:
How many clubs that don't own their own grounds manage this?
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:12 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
How many clubs that don't own their own grounds manage this?
I agree it is a wider issue for the game, but as we play in a sport that has a cap on the biggest cost (player wages) that hasn't increased for some time, and the biggest source of income is also stable and guaranteed for a few years (TV rights) it shouldn't be too hard to achieve. Crowds have had a boost, its retaining them, adding some more and getting some bigger sponsors on board that needs to be the next target.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:10 am
Karen
number 6 wrote:
good idea, id go for the fc v leeds game as our game v cas on a saturday is on tv i believe
Leeds is Good Friday and not on Sky, that would be a perfect game to target imo
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:12 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Looks like last year's success on the pitch has reaped financial rewards with the club posting a profit of £269,574 (2015 was a loss of £73,246). P&L reserve still a very big number with a minus in front of it, but must be some welcome respite for AP.
Would the near £300k of of transfer revenue for Lineham & Westerman be in that number? Or would that have been prior year?
