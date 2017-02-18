WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:06 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5878
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
to compensate for the loss of the derby, i would like to see Hull promote one of the bigger games as a 'challenge 20k' type game, where there is a big promotion to break the 20k barrier. wigan do something similar to this i believe. even if we don't get 20k it should result in a bigger than average crowd. the trick is to market one that isn't on sky, something like hull v cas or hull v leeds, where we can also tempt a decent away follwing
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:13 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10024
the artist wrote:
to compensate for the loss of the derby, i would like to see Hull promote one of the bigger games as a 'challenge 20k' type game, where there is a big promotion to break the 20k barrier. wigan do something similar to this i believe. even if we don't get 20k it should result in a bigger than average crowd. the trick is to market one that isn't on sky, something like hull v cas or hull v leeds, where we can also tempt a decent away follwing



good idea, id go for the fc v leeds game as our game v cas on a saturday is on tv i believe

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:52 pm
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1380
UllFC wrote:
Good news BUT if we hadent made Wembley we'd have only just scraped breakeven, which shows theres still work to be done in crowd growth and other income. Pearson has stated they are considering moving offices and retail stores which should help (we dont know if they pay to rent the offices at the KCOM or not)
What an odd comment...we DID make Wembley thus the books balance accordingly. What if we had made Old Trafford?, what if my aunt had been born a man?, what if ....

Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:05 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14781
[quote="spegs"][/quote]

Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:08 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24234
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
Completely missed my point, what I meant was there is still work to be done to get revenue and profit up, Pearson has made good progress but it isn't job done as yet. You can't run a business on the basis that you may make a final, you can get a bad cup draw, an injury crisis, a sickness bug in camp on the eve of the semi final etc we need to get to a point where we are making a decent profit just from a standard final-less year.

How many clubs that don't own their own grounds manage this?
Image

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:12 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14781
Mrs Barista wrote:
How many clubs that don't own their own grounds manage this?


I agree it is a wider issue for the game, but as we play in a sport that has a cap on the biggest cost (player wages) that hasn't increased for some time, and the biggest source of income is also stable and guaranteed for a few years (TV rights) it shouldn't be too hard to achieve. Crowds have had a boost, its retaining them, adding some more and getting some bigger sponsors on board that needs to be the next target.

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:10 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9981
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
number 6 wrote:
good idea, id go for the fc v leeds game as our game v cas on a saturday is on tv i believe

Leeds is Good Friday and not on Sky, that would be a perfect game to target imo
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:12 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 638
Mrs Barista wrote:
Looks like last year's success on the pitch has reaped financial rewards with the club posting a profit of £269,574 (2015 was a loss of £73,246). P&L reserve still a very big number with a minus in front of it, but must be some welcome respite for AP.


Would the near £300k of of transfer revenue for Lineham & Westerman be in that number? Or would that have been prior year?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, C for Cuckoo, FC-Steward, fun time frankie, Greavsie, NEwildcat, Paddyfc, Raggytash, Ranjit, Super Alf Macklin, The FC Aces, unknownlegend, Uppo58, x teacher and 254 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,1212,04175,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  