Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:37 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1728
Location: East stand!
number 6 wrote:
i wouldnt count the catalan game due to the pass holders ticket offer

True. But still a core of about 10k . So not needing to find too much to make up rovers numbers. Rovers won't be missed greatly this year at all as it's looking
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:46 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24228
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
Good news BUT if we hadent made Wembley we'd have only just scraped breakeven, which shows theres still work to be done in crowd growth and other income. Pearson has stated they are considering moving offices and retail stores which should help (we dont know if they pay to rent the offices at the KCOM or not)

Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.

Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.

I don't think you can say that categorically. We're £343k up year over year and running a U23s set-up. It's not as if all costs are fixed and we simply bank any Wembley upside, decisions will be made flexibly. There's always work to do to optimise income. This is a big season for the club in this respect IMO. For most fans we had false dawns in 91 and 05/6, can 16 success be built upon? If so there's a chance of stepping up numbers for 2018 and beyond.
Image

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:46 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10020
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
True. But still a core of about 10k . So not needing to find too much to make up rovers numbers. Rovers won't be missed greatly this year at all as it's looking




rovers who??? :lol: :lol:

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:53 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14776
Mrs Barista wrote:
I don't think you can say that categorically. We're £343k up year over year and running a U23s set-up. It's not as if all costs are fixed and we simply bank any Wembley upside, decisions will be made flexibly. There's always work to do to optimise income. This is a big season for the club in this respect IMO. For most fans we had false dawns in 91 and 05/6, can 16 success be built upon? If so there's a chance of stepping up numbers for 2018 and beyond.


Oh yes we're experienced in self-destruction after a bit of success, but I have faith that Pearson will manage us sensibly, and we won't have to selling off our best players to stay afloat. I also think Motu has done a good job with the recruitment, unlike post 2006 when we gradually lost the likes of Swain, Cooke, Brough, Carvell and replaced them with (mostly) injury wrecks, aussie plodders and young kids on loan from Leeds.

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:54 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1728
Location: East stand!
UllFC wrote:
While its a good bonus, not everyone will buy direct from the club, i bought my Wakefield tickets off their website and printed at home, because I can't get to the KCOM midweek to buy tickets.

good move from the RFL though, before they introduced the current 10% rate clubs websites barely even gave Away games a mention apart from the match squads and the score, now their is an incentive for clubs to market away fixtures too.

Most do though. Wakey sent out over 2k.
25% of over 2k over 10% is a good few thousand extra to us. Those kind of followings will be replicated several times over the year. Cas-especially. .Leeds..And even cross county if day/none sky. Lot of money over a season to us. Really pleased with it. Really do have a sense of being ripped off when we can take 1.5/2k to saints..salford and wire for games and wire for example don't even manage 1k to see LLS Lifted (effectively a final)
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:56 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24228
Location: West Yorkshire
UllFC wrote:
Oh yes we're experienced in self-destruction after a bit of success, but I have faith that Pearson will manage us sensibly, and we won't have to selling off our best players to stay afloat. I also think Motu has done a good job with the recruitment, unlike post 2006 when we gradually lost the likes of Swain, Cooke, Brough, Carvell and replaced them with (mostly) injury wrecks, aussie plodders and young kids on loan from Leeds.

Issue will be replacing Ellis and Mini like for like, but again a successful season would make all the difference in terms of how players regard Hull as a destination.
Image

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:13 pm
Smiggs
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9121
Location: Hull
Thought I read this thread as it appeared to be good news about the club! Only fellow FC fans could make me wonder if it really is!!

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:38 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24228
Location: West Yorkshire
Smiggs wrote:
Thought I read this thread as it appeared to be good news about the club! Only fellow FC fans could make me wonder if it really is!!

Indeed, you'd have to wonder what some would think constituted a good result :lol: :lol:
Image

Re: Hull FC Accounts to 31 October 2016

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:25 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5445
Location: east east hull
UllFC wrote:
Good news BUT if we hadent made Wembley we'd have only just scraped breakeven, which shows theres still work to be done in crowd growth and other income. Pearson has stated they are considering moving offices and retail stores which should help (we dont know if they pay to rent the offices at the KCOM or not)

Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.

Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.

I think if you hadn't won at Wembley you would have made the grand final it seemed a case of job done once you'd won the challenge cup
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
