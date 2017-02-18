UllFC wrote: Good news BUT i f we hadent made Wembley we'd have only just scraped breakeven , which shows theres still work to be done in crowd growth and other income. Pearson has stated they are considering moving offices and retail stores which should help (we dont know if they pay to rent the offices at the KCOM or not)



Also the loss of the derby game will have an impact.

I don't think you can say that categorically. We're £343k up year over year and running a U23s set-up. It's not as if all costs are fixed and we simply bank any Wembley upside, decisions will be made flexibly. There's always work to do to optimise income. This is a big season for the club in this respect IMO. For most fans we had false dawns in 91 and 05/6, can 16 success be built upon? If so there's a chance of stepping up numbers for 2018 and beyond.