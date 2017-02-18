WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch Brown is a full back

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:38 am
mr. chairman wrote:
you said it in the bottom half . if i had the cash i would pay him up along with a few others , did i see n improvement yes but not enough to satisfy myself that leigh will be in sl next year i did see them play against a very poor leeds team who had same problems that leigh have as a former coach i saw a bit more commitment but that might please some people it won't get neil the wins he needs full back brown was a massive difference hinson knows how to play his position and gave hall a few bad moments . crooks does have ability but time will tell tonga is not the player he was and won't last the season drink water and riddy are our best halves but martin as a few things he needs to get right . hock higham and green are our best 8'9'- and 10 . we seem to lack pivots that understand each other and that limits our attacking game , we also need to be faster with our defensive line . but hey i'm an old man now with little idea about the modern game but i do have an opinion and nobody will ever take that away from me never


The lack of pivots is the only downfall of Brown at full back. McNally and Hampshire give better link up options, even act as an extra H/B. But Brown made more yards last night than McNally would make in a season (assuming he played every game), and gives you confidence at the back you need at this level.
Know what you mean about Tonga, but if he was the player he was he would be in a top 4 team or NRL and playing for Aus - will do a very good job for us if he stays fit, the guy looks class

Think we also need to learn offensively at the PTB, people scream offside all game but most of it was because we were so slow Leeds were out of the blocks - lots of lessons to be learned in playing 'Super League' rugby
Re: Mitch Brown is a full back

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:58 am
ColD wrote:
The lack of pivots is the only downfall of Brown at full back. McNally and Hampshire give better link up options, even act as an extra H/B. But Brown made more yards last night than McNally would make in a season (assuming he played every game), and gives you confidence at the back you need at this level.
Know what you mean about Tonga, but if he was the player he was he would be in a top 4 team or NRL and playing for Aus - will do a very good job for us if he stays fit, the guy looks class

Think we also need to learn offensively at the PTB, people scream offside all game but most of it was because we were so slow Leeds were out of the blocks - lots of lessons to be learned in playing 'Super League' rugby
Roby will have a field day unless we improve the covering at the play the ball,and our line speed needs uping as warmsley and co are big units to stop when they get a roll on
