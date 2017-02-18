|
He has a good game, I think he should keep his place next week.
As for Vea..... words can't described how disappointed I am in him!!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:49 am
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Brown was my mom
As for vea 3 on 1 and we don't score
as my son said "you taught us that at under 6"
Ah well hopefully we live and learn
get leigh outta wigan
Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:35 am
Mookachaka wrote:
He has a good game, I think he should keep his place next week.
As for Vea..... words can't described how disappointed I am in him!!
Reminds me SOOO much of another muppet we had in the 2005 S/L season!
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:01 am
AKA...Mr Leafa by any chance ? Only said the same myself at the game . Lost us 2 points Vea .Sorry but the guy is just not cutting it at the moment and doubt he ever will .
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:26 am
Mitch Brown is very solid and talented player, a MUST to stay at full back all season even when we have a fully fit squad, the lad has everything, I'm not worried when players run at him he will tackle them and is very solid under the high ball,well done Mitch.
.
As for Vea ?I said last week he is Leafa mark 2 , but I thought he didn't do that bad last night , granted he should have passed or try to pass the ball I'm sure we would have scored , but that's life,I still think Ben Crooks will be a star this season,pity Hock got injured early, finally I was a bit disappointed with the crowd , maybe about a 1000 from Leeds , cmon you armchair Leythers get to the LSV,hopefully more there next week.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:37 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Mitch Brown is very solid and talented player, a MUST to stay at full back all season even when we have a fully fit squad, the lad has everything, I'm not worried when players run at him he will tackle them and is very solid under the high ball,well done Mitch.
.
As for Vea ?I said last week he is Leafa mark 2 , but I thought he didn't do that bad last night , granted he should have passed or try to pass the ball I'm sure we would have scored , but that's life,I still think Ben Crooks will be a star this season,pity Hock got injured early, finally I was a bit disappointed with the crowd , maybe about a 1000 from Leeds , cmon you armchair Leythers get to the LSV,hopefully more there next week.
charlie i see kids of 6 years old making better decisions than vea last night neil will be pulling his hair out at him it was a game changer the difference in winning an d losing pellisier was not mom for me it was mitch brown . pellisier is quick and gets out of the blocks fast but he does no t negate the right areas . i agree and have said many times this leigh team will be a different animal with higham back
.
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:52 am
mr. chairman wrote:
charlie i see kids of 6 years old making better decisions than vea last night neil will be pulling his hair out at him it was a game changer the difference in winning an d losing pellisier was not mom for me it was mitch brown . pellisier is quick and gets out of the blocks fast but he does no t negate the right areas . i agree and have said many times this leigh team will be a different animal with higham back
.
Keith I agree about Vea, he was terrible against Cas , but did improve last night , and he did play the full 80 ,again I agree he should have passed the ball ,big mistake.Again I have said Mitch Brown is a MUST to stay at full back,his ball returns were very good , solid under the high balls,all in all a game we could and maybe should have won , but it is a BIG improvement from the last time in SL.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:02 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Keith I agree about Vea, he was terrible against Cas , but did improve last night , and he did play the full 80 ,again I agree he should have passed the ball ,big mistake.Again I have said Mitch Brown is a MUST to stay at full back,his ball returns were very good , solid under the high balls,all in all a game we could and maybe should have won , but it is a BIG improvement from the last time in SL.
13 dustbins on the field would have been an improvement on the last time in super league charlie , do you see tickle as a super league player . neil as not got much hair left so the team will need improving as you know . neil his a good coach and a good lad leigh got over a million pound from sl this year i'm sorry but i can't see we're that as been spent maybe it's been spent on the coaching team
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:30 am
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
mr. chairman wrote:
13 dustbins on the field would have been an improvement on the last time in super league charlie , do you see tickle as a super league player . neil as not got much hair left so the team will need improving as you know . neil his a good coach and a good lad leigh got over a million pound from sl this year i'm sorry but i can't see we're that as been spent maybe it's been spent on the coaching team
Well for one the coaching team is vital and I think we have a very good set up there - as a qualified coach yourself could you not see improvements from last week
As for the squad - I don't think we have recruited too badly personally (can't get them all right of course), and whilst you have your teeth into Tickle bear in mind he was given a contract LAST season and he more than helped us get us to where we are. If he bothers you that much you pay his contract up - will be a very good squad player for me in the bottom half of SL
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:48 am
ColD wrote:
Well for one the coaching team is vital and I think we have a very good set up there - as a qualified coach yourself could you not see improvements from last week
As for the squad - I don't think we have recruited too badly personally (can't get them all right of course), and whilst you have your teeth into Tickle bear in mind he was given a contract LAST season and he more than helped us get us to where we are. If he bothers you that much you pay his contract up - will be a very good squad player for me in the bottom half of SL
you said it in the bottom half . if i had the cash i would pay him up along with a few others , did i see n improvement yes but not enough to satisfy myself that leigh will be in sl next year i did see them play against a very poor leeds team who had same problems that leigh have as a former coach i saw a bit more commitment but that might please some people it won't get neil the wins he needs full back brown was a massive difference hinson knows how to play his position and gave hall a few bad moments . crooks does have ability but time will tell tonga is not the player he was and won't last the season drink water and riddy are our best halves but martin as a few things he needs to get right . hock higham and green are our best 8'9'- and 10 . we seem to lack pivots that understand each other and that limits our attacking game , we also need to be faster with our defensive line . but hey i'm an old man now with little idea about the modern game but i do have an opinion and nobody will ever take that away from me never
