Clearwing wrote: I'm guessing he wouldn't have needed too many more to match the Sinfield %ages you've provided, although a small number of goals added to a relatively low number will upgrade the percentage considerably.

Clearwing wrote: Another consideration is the situation under which kicks are taken. Barring the odd off-day, any decent kicker should do ok when there's little pressure, e.g. cruising past middle 8 opposition. A truer test might be to look at respective stats in games where the pressure is greater, say when the winning/losing margin is 6 points or fewer , or against the bigger teams, or in playoffs or finals (might be a while until Sutty and Lilley can be compared under the latter).

For Sutcliffe to have made the 75% benchmark (as requested here by the OP) he would have needed to either kick one of the goals he missed or kicked two more goals without anymore misses. By either measure I don't find that particularly deficient overall in his 1st season as the majority kicker - a good base at least. Unfortunately I don't have the equivalent figures for Sinfield which would have been 2003 after taking over from Ben Walker and Sinfield had been around the 1st team squad two years longer at that point in their respective careers.Leeds weren't involved in too many of those in their SL winning season of 2008 where Sinfield made that earlier referenced 76% overall. Just the six games qualified and he was down at 58% in those compared to 78% in the rest. Sutcliffe as kicker was in seven tight games in 2016 hitting 71% in those against 76% in the rest. No-one is going to seriously conclude the latter is a more consistent kicker in tight games though. Sinfield of course famously kicked 21 from 21 in the successful Play-Off series of 2012.So many variables, so little time. I merely set out to highlight Sutcliffe was only a smidge away in 2016 from making the asked for standard while it was being implied he's not going to be the answer.