Re: New Kicker Needed?

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:37 am
Yes congrats to Wigan &Wire,great wins and good performances.however we should not let it mask the general quality of super league playing and coaching.going back to the goal kicking another problem to consider is that Lilley,Sutty are not nailed on playing every week and Burrow may be spelled with Parcell so who do we turn to? Answers on a postcard McD

Re: We need a kicker

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:06 pm
tvoc wrote:
Yes, my bad. I apologise Chestnutrhino, missed that completely I'm afraid to say.

The point stands though, this time directed to Chesterrhino. If Leeds need another 75% kicker how far away was Sutcliffe from achieving your benchmark in 2016? How many more would he have needed to equal Sinfield's % for the SL winning seasons of 2008 and 2009?


I'm guessing he wouldn't have needed too many more to match the Sinfield %ages you've provided, although a small number of goals added to a relatively low number will upgrade the percentage considerably.

Another consideration is the situation under which kicks are taken. Barring the odd off-day, any decent kicker should do ok when there's little pressure, e.g. cruising past middle 8 opposition. A truer test might be to look at respective stats in games where the pressure is greater, say when the winning/losing margin is 6 points or fewer, or against the bigger teams, or in playoffs or finals (might be a while until Sutty and Lilley can be compared under the latter).
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: New Kicker Needed?

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:28 pm
My point exactly.

Re: New Kicker Needed?

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:44 pm
I think it's unlikely that we will ever find a pressure kicker as good or even close to Sinny and should not expect that of our current crop.all we can expect is a success rate up with the other top teams hopefully or am I being too optimistic?
