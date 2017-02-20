tvoc wrote: Yes, my bad. I apologise Chestnutrhino, missed that completely I'm afraid to say.



The point stands though, this time directed to Chesterrhino. If Leeds need another 75% kicker how far away was Sutcliffe from achieving your benchmark in 2016? How many more would he have needed to equal Sinfield's % for the SL winning seasons of 2008 and 2009?

I'm guessing he wouldn't have needed too many more to match the Sinfield %ages you've provided, although a small number of goals added to a relatively low number will upgrade the percentage considerably.Another consideration is the situation under which kicks are taken. Barring the odd off-day, any decent kicker should do ok when there's little pressure, e.g. cruising past middle 8 opposition. A truer test might be to look at respective stats in games where the pressure is greater, say when the winning/losing margin is 6 points or fewer, or against the bigger teams, or in playoffs or finals (might be a while until Sutty and Lilley can be compared under the latter).