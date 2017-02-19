Chesterrhino wrote: He was not used as a kicker for the full season if I recall so can't give the stats for a full season when lilley played he mostly got the duties due to his superior kicking ability and consistency

In the big matches it's the ones kicked from the touch lines that make the difference lilley can convert from the touch mostly sutty can't he has the power but not the accuracy one thing I thought is why we didn't get skinny to teach the kickers?

My post is not to critisis sutty just to point out that we needs a consistent 75 percent kicker in the team to win trophies.

Sutcliffe was the majority kicker in 2016. Stats for a full season are not neccesary, he and Lilley had enough chances to establish a representative percentage. You honed in 75% being a requirement (minimum requirement even?) and I wouldn't disagree with that.The question I'm asking you is how did Sutcliffe measure against your stated standard in his first season as the majority 1st choice pick?I agree Lilley appears to be the more reliable kicker at this stage but is not a SL standard player (IMO) unless SL has fallen off a cliff. Encouraging news this weekend on that front thanks to Tony Smith and Shaun Wane. Perhaps it's just the standard at Leeds that is falling to mirror that of it's bargain basement coaching set up.