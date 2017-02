Chestnutrhino wrote: With ref to the last dozen years,yes we were spoilt and lucky to have had probably one of the all time great goal kickers and replacing him with the equivalent % kicker was always going to be a tough ask.

Those dozen years include 2008 and 2009. I'm sure I don't need to tell you the Kevin 'probably one of the all time great goal kickers' Sinfield's kick % but for everyone else it was 76% and 77% respectively. Earlier you set a 75% bench mark over the course of a season to reflect kicks from all sides, all angles. An all time great kicker illustratrated in two SL winning seasons that the standard you set isn't a gimme especially for lesser standard kickers.With that in mind care to remind everyone Sutcliffe's record in 2016 - his first in the role as the majority 1st choice kicker?