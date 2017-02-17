We are in desperate need of another 75 percent kicker and it's not young sutty who could still turn out to be a decent player we were spoiled rotten with sinfield winning things by his kicking we had no rights to win even last season with sinnys kicks we would have been in contention for the playoffs and it cost us against the saints fairly simple really.

Lilly should be given a decent run in the team at no 7 he might be a bit slow but with time and better coaching could become a midfield general with guidance from an accomplished no 6 or spend money on an accomplished kicker.

Suggestions?