WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We need a kicker

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com We need a kicker

 
Post a reply

We need a kicker

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:30 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 35
We are in desperate need of another 75 percent kicker and it's not young sutty who could still turn out to be a decent player we were spoiled rotten with sinfield winning things by his kicking we had no rights to win even last season with sinnys kicks we would have been in contention for the playoffs and it cost us against the saints fairly simple really.
Lilly should be given a decent run in the team at no 7 he might be a bit slow but with time and better coaching could become a midfield general with guidance from an accomplished no 6 or spend money on an accomplished kicker.
Suggestions?

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:49 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19676
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
doen't need any. you are correct

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:50 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7449
Burrow is a great kicker, not sure why we aren't utilising that though.

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:41 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7748
Frosties. wrote:
Burrow is a great kicker, not sure why we aren't utilising that though.

Don't agree at all, Sutcliffe is as good if not better. Besides, i don't think he enjoys the role.

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:06 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 200
Frosties. wrote:
Burrow is a great kicker, not sure why we aren't utilising that though.


I completely agree.

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:52 pm
Blocker75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 11, 2004 5:04 pm
Posts: 406
Location: Yorkshire
Frosties. wrote:
Burrow is a great kicker, not sure why we aren't utilising that though.


IIRC kicking was the main cause of his groin problems, so had to stop.

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:09 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19676
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
he kicked brilliantly v HKR. iirc 4/4 including touchline conversions. and lilley is better than both of them

Re: We need a kicker

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:09 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 35
We need a consistent kicker who can kick from both touch lines 4 from 4 under the sticks doesn't cut it 75 percent over the season from all over the field is required Lilley could do this with his set up routine tempremant and consistent straight kicks in my opinion sutty has a nice long kick but it is drawn (bent left) no good under pressure and as mentioned does not look to enjoy the pressure.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Barrie's Glass Eye, Blocker75, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, D4mo78, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, glee, Google [Bot], Gotcha, GUBRATS, Hopie, JPrhino, ploinerrhino, RHINO-MARK, rugbyleague88, steve slippery morris, Superted, tad rhino, ThePrinter, Westleyth1, WF Rhino and 268 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,1021,77975,7704,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  