Pretty close game on Friday and quite competitive. I stated a couple of months back that you'd probably play well but struggle to get out of the bottom 4 which one of you didn't understand. This game is indicitive of what I meant.



Last season in SL we were similar, losing 7 games all season by 4 points or less (although some were a lot worse and drawing 2). Remember what happened to us? Entertaining yes, but you need to be on the other end of these marginal scores to survive. It's these games that you may regret come the end of the season, not the blow outs.



Still......early days yet.