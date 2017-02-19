WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:23 pm
GUBRATS
ColD wrote:
Milked it or not you cannot seriously be trying to condone that, Dawson (I think) was lucky enough but what the hell was Acton even doing there - unless he's deaf he should have been getting back in the defensive line

Maria impressed me, and don't get me wrong, reckon Acton could get a regular place in the 17 and push on to a very high standard indeed - but if he's not careful he could also become nothing more than a decent championship player due to his failings. We got away with the 10 mins in Friday (some may argue it cost us the game), can't do that regularly at this level


Dawson could claim he was committed and wasn't sure if Briscoe was over the line , Jamie was just daft as usual , he has to clean it up if he is to have a SL career
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:27 pm
Cokey
ColD wrote:
Milked it or not you cannot seriously be trying to condone that, Dawson (I think) was lucky enough but what the hell was Acton even doing there - unless he's deaf he should have been getting back in the defensive line

Maria impressed me, and don't get me wrong, reckon Acton could get a regular place in the 17 and push on to a very high standard indeed - but if he's not careful he could also become nothing more than a decent championship player due to his failings. We got away with the 10 mins in Friday (some may argue it cost us the game), can't do that regularly at this level



No, i'm not condoning it,it was silly to even touch him i agree, However Mc Shane should've been binned the week before for a far worse incident(spear tackle),but he wasn't,and like iv'e already mentioned about the heavy push on Crooks into Higson which could've been serious,and nothing said about that.Mr Hicks kept telling Gallen to have a word with his players today, Why did he not give them a team warning? He gave us 2 in 20 minutes against Hull Kr.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:33 pm
GUBRATS
Cokey wrote:
No, i'm not condoning it,it was silly to even touch him i agree, However Mc Shane should've been binned the week before for a far worse incident(spear tackle),but he wasn't,and like iv'e already mentioned about the heavy push on Crooks into Higson which could've been serious,and nothing said about that.Mr Hicks kept telling Gallen to have a word with his players today, Why did he not give them a team warning? He gave us 2 in 20 minutes against Hull Kr.


We've had Mr Hicks enough times to know what he is like , that game is over , on to Saints
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:35 pm
Cokey
GUBRATS wrote:
We've had Mr Hicks enough times to know what he is like , that game is over , on to Saints


I know,i'm basically giving an example of inconsistency,That's all.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:31 pm
maurice
Peter Kay wrote:
Why would Derek need to pull a 6 in?

Is that not Jukes's job?

When did coaches stump up cash for players, thought that was the owners job??????

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:37 pm
Peter Kay
maurice wrote:
When did coaches stump up cash for players, thought that was the owners job??????


Isn't it up to the coaches to identify if he needs a new player or not?

Jukes is the qualified coach with playing experience as a professional.

Would he not go to the owner to then see if there is money in the budget to buy?
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:39 pm
GUBRATS
Peter Kay wrote:
Isn't it up to the coaches to identify if he needs a new player or not?

Jukes is the qualified coach with playing experience as a professional.

Would he not go to the owner to then see if there is money in the budget to buy?


Wrong board for you isn't it Peter ?
Re: Rae: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:50 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
charlie caroli wrote:
,you are a mine of information.Harold knows.


I hope you enjoyed The Marriot Charlie ;-)
