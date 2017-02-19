|
|
ColD wrote:
Milked it or not you cannot seriously be trying to condone that, Dawson (I think) was lucky enough but what the hell was Acton even doing there - unless he's deaf he should have been getting back in the defensive line
Maria impressed me, and don't get me wrong, reckon Acton could get a regular place in the 17 and push on to a very high standard indeed - but if he's not careful he could also become nothing more than a decent championship player due to his failings. We got away with the 10 mins in Friday (some may argue it cost us the game), can't do that regularly at this level
Dawson could claim he was committed and wasn't sure if Briscoe was over the line , Jamie was just daft as usual , he has to clean it up if he is to have a SL career
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
ColD wrote:
Milked it or not you cannot seriously be trying to condone that, Dawson (I think) was lucky enough but what the hell was Acton even doing there - unless he's deaf he should have been getting back in the defensive line
Maria impressed me, and don't get me wrong, reckon Acton could get a regular place in the 17 and push on to a very high standard indeed - but if he's not careful he could also become nothing more than a decent championship player due to his failings. We got away with the 10 mins in Friday (some may argue it cost us the game), can't do that regularly at this level
No, i'm not condoning it,it was silly to even touch him i agree, However Mc Shane should've been binned the week before for a far worse incident(spear tackle),but he wasn't,and like iv'e already mentioned about the heavy push on Crooks into Higson which could've been serious,and nothing said about that.Mr Hicks kept telling Gallen to have a word with his players today, Why did he not give them a team warning? He gave us 2 in 20 minutes against Hull Kr.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:33 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
No, i'm not condoning it,it was silly to even touch him i agree, However Mc Shane should've been binned the week before for a far worse incident(spear tackle),but he wasn't,and like iv'e already mentioned about the heavy push on Crooks into Higson which could've been serious,and nothing said about that.Mr Hicks kept telling Gallen to have a word with his players today, Why did he not give them a team warning? He gave us 2 in 20 minutes against Hull Kr.
We've had Mr Hicks enough times to know what he is like , that game is over , on to Saints
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:35 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
GUBRATS wrote:
We've had Mr Hicks enough times to know what he is like , that game is over , on to Saints
I know,i'm basically giving an example of inconsistency,That's all.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:31 pm
|
|
Peter Kay wrote:
Why would Derek need to pull a 6 in?
Is that not Jukes's job?
When did coaches stump up cash for players, thought that was the owners job??????
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:37 pm
|
|
maurice wrote:
When did coaches stump up cash for players, thought that was the owners job??????
Isn't it up to the coaches to identify if he needs a new player or not?
Jukes is the qualified coach with playing experience as a professional.
Would he not go to the owner to then see if there is money in the budget to buy?
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:39 pm
|
|
Peter Kay wrote:
Isn't it up to the coaches to identify if he needs a new player or not?
Jukes is the qualified coach with playing experience as a professional.
Would he not go to the owner to then see if there is money in the budget to buy?
Wrong board for you isn't it Peter ?
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:50 pm
|
|
charlie caroli wrote:
,you are a mine of information.Harold knows.
I hope you enjoyed The Marriot Charlie
|