ColD wrote: Milked it or not you cannot seriously be trying to condone that, Dawson (I think) was lucky enough but what the hell was Acton even doing there - unless he's deaf he should have been getting back in the defensive line



Maria impressed me, and don't get me wrong, reckon Acton could get a regular place in the 17 and push on to a very high standard indeed - but if he's not careful he could also become nothing more than a decent championship player due to his failings. We got away with the 10 mins in Friday (some may argue it cost us the game), can't do that regularly at this level

No, i'm not condoning it,it was silly to even touch him i agree, However Mc Shane should've been binned the week before for a far worse incident(spear tackle),but he wasn't,and like iv'e already mentioned about the heavy push on Crooks into Higson which could've been serious,and nothing said about that.Mr Hicks kept telling Gallen to have a word with his players today, Why did he not give them a team warning? He gave us 2 in 20 minutes against Hull Kr.