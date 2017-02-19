Markski55 wrote: Pragmatism is what has contributed to the SL being a mediocre competition in recent seasons. Our success is built on the brand of rugby we play - if the players listen and learn from our coaching team - we will be ok.

But you currently don't have players good enough to play the style of rugby you played in the championship and cover for the mistakes that are made or forced by better teams.At the moment you are a bottom 4 for a reason. The game against Leeds should have been a win for you but wasn't. Not because your side was not good enough to win but simply because too many mistakes being made by trying to play attractive rugby gifting Leeds the ball time and again. I would not say SL in mediocre, I would say it is tedious at times and as I have stated I like how Leigh try to bring some entertainment back to the game, however you are going to need far better players than you currently have.I am not saying completely change your game but simply be more aware that mistakes will be made so play expansive rugby in the right areas. the percentage game at the right moments is a requirement if you want to keep the place you have earned.