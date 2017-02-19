WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:34 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 32
Markski55 wrote:
Pragmatism is what has contributed to the SL being a mediocre competition in recent seasons. Our success is built on the brand of rugby we play - if the players listen and learn from our coaching team - we will be ok.


But you currently don't have players good enough to play the style of rugby you played in the championship and cover for the mistakes that are made or forced by better teams.

At the moment you are a bottom 4 for a reason. The game against Leeds should have been a win for you but wasn't. Not because your side was not good enough to win but simply because too many mistakes being made by trying to play attractive rugby gifting Leeds the ball time and again. I would not say SL in mediocre, I would say it is tedious at times and as I have stated I like how Leigh try to bring some entertainment back to the game, however you are going to need far better players than you currently have.

I am not saying completely change your game but simply be more aware that mistakes will be made so play expansive rugby in the right areas. the percentage game at the right moments is a requirement if you want to keep the place you have earned.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:46 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15782
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
ploinerrhino wrote:
According to information coming out of Headingley Leeds sold 1,000 tickets and then there were cash customers

800 and something went into the south

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:54 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15782
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Huge positives from Hopkins and Acton, they took it in hard and troubled Leeds. Add Higham and Stewart to that team and we win with ease imo. So if all are fit it's Higham and Eloi at hooker, Stewart for Vea and two from Hock/Weston/Tickle. We do need a fit Riddy on the park to see if Derek needs to pull a 6 in.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:56 pm
Markski55

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 84
hezza1969 wrote:
But you currently don't have players good enough to play the style of rugby you played in the championship and cover for the mistakes that are made or forced by better teams.

At the moment you are a bottom 4 for a reason. The game against Leeds should have been a win for you but wasn't. Not because your side was not good enough to win but simply because too many mistakes being made by trying to play attractive rugby gifting Leeds the ball time and again. I would not say SL in mediocre, I would say it is tedious at times and as I have stated I like how Leigh try to bring some entertainment back to the game, however you are going to need far better players than you currently have.

I am not saying completely change your game but simply be more aware that mistakes will be made so play expansive rugby in the right areas. the percentage game at the right moments is a requirement if you want to keep the place you have earned.


Disagree on quality of players - we have recruited proven experienced players together with some younger recruits added to a number of top quality players we signed prior to the middle 8's last season. We are TWO games into the season hardly a time to be quoting bottom of the league. I am unaware who you support but very few teams will go and win at Cas and Friday's game speaks for itself, we simply should have won.

I have watched super league from Super league one and matches from 10 years ago were far and above more skilful and exciting compared to the current "arm wrestle".

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:02 pm
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4985
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
maurice wrote:
Huge positives from Hopkins and Acton, they took it in hard and troubled Leeds. Add Higham and Stewart to that team and we win with ease imo. So if all are fit it's Higham and Eloi at hooker, Stewart for Vea and two from Hock/Weston/Tickle. We do need a fit Riddy on the park to see if Derek needs to pull a 6 in.


Weston before Acton and Hopkins at the mo Mo, although Acton especially stood up on Friday (although you can still argue his discipline is at last chance saloon)
Maria and Green seemed ok from the 1st 2 games - can see quite a bit of rotation of the props early doors to keep them fresh and competing for places
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
