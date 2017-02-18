Ste100Centurions wrote:

Now on to the Squad ....



Ben Reynolds was a stand out performer for me last night, got around the park & swiftly too, he is showing very good potential, as he did pre season.



Mr Tickle didn't have his best game but was very good last week v Cas, when he ran his blood to water.

Antoni Maria went better than I expected

Mitch Brown played very well & earned the N°1 spot.

Acton, strong & aggressive again but so, so stupid to get 10 mins bin time.

A-J, strong & getting better all the time, just lacks lightening pace of a true out & out wing.

Tonga, ok but this is his last season of RL I reckon.

Pellisier, impressed, could turn out to be an inspired signing.



Vea, a big hairy [b] Donkey & not fit to pull on a Leigh shirt, send him to Sheffield or Coventry where he will find his level. Saints fans warned us & they were right.[/b]



Injured/not selected.

Higham, we need him back.

Weston, the same, one if our finest forwards.

Hood, good interchange hooker.

Stewart, didn't have a good Cas game but class is permanent.

Riddy, rabbit in the headlights v Cas but again should come good, not fit.

Hock, solid & dependable but a hot head like Jamie, hope he has a quick recovery as we need him.

Crooks, quick & strong centre, need him back pronto.

Greg Mc, out long term, was very good in Championship but not sure he will ever be the same again, poor lad has had some terrible injury troubles.



I am thinking that Vea & Tonga go out on a Season long loan to free up SC space to improve Centre forward positions.