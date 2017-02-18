WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Re: Rae: HUGE clear out needed!!!

charlie caroli
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Hampshire would have sat it out, suited and booted in the stands had Higham have played as planned. He knows it an all.

Harold your info is much better than my mate Frank 1, you are a mine of information.Harold knows.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 4:29 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Now on to the Squad ....

Ben Reynolds was a stand out performer for me last night, got around the park & swiftly too, he is showing very good potential, as he did pre season.

Mr Tickle didn't have his best game but was very good last week v Cas, when he ran his blood to water.
Antoni Maria went better than I expected
Mitch Brown played very well & earned the N°1 spot.
Acton, strong & aggressive again but so, so stupid to get 10 mins bin time.
A-J, strong & getting better all the time, just lacks lightening pace of a true out & out wing.
Tonga, ok but this is his last season of RL I reckon.
Pellisier, impressed, could turn out to be an inspired signing.

Vea, a big hairy [b]Donkey & not fit to pull on a Leigh shirt, send him to Sheffield or Coventry where he will find his level. Saints fans warned us & they were right.[/b]

Injured/not selected.
Higham, we need him back.
Weston, the same, one if our finest forwards.
Hood, good interchange hooker.
Stewart, didn't have a good Cas game but class is permanent.
Riddy, rabbit in the headlights v Cas but again should come good, not fit.
Hock, solid & dependable but a hot head like Jamie, hope he has a quick recovery as we need him.
Crooks, quick & strong centre, need him back pronto.
Greg Mc, out long term, was very good in Championship but not sure he will ever be the same again, poor lad has had some terrible injury troubles.

I am thinking that Vea & Tonga go out on a Season long loan to free up SC space to improve Centre forward positions.


I can't be the only one thinking IF Vea had let that pass go to win you the game you would all be lording him and giving him keys to the town?

Bit harsh from yourself if you ask me as an outsider looking in he seemed to go well yesterday and his defense was particularly good. I think you are doomed for the middle 8's though judging by your 2 games so far along with Leeds and Widnes. Leeds attack was shocking and i think the score line flattered you a lot.

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:13 pm
What about Naughton, better than both your current wingers?
