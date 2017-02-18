Must say, Tickle put out one of the worst performances I'd seen in a while (from a neutral).
Every time he got the ball when there was space sometimes 2/3rd in a passing movement with runners at the side of him the ball stopped dead with him. I was surprised how dominated he was when running it in getting pushed back a lot too and he looks to have lost another yard of pace since his hull days.
To some level I agree with the opening poster. But he hit the nail on head with Tickle the most.
Entertaining game and it's good to see Leeds still struggling (think they'll be lucky to get Top
. Thought you edged it in performance and attitude but this is the way it goes sometimes.