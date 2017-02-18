WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:55 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10913
Location: The City of Wakefield
It was a reasonable turnout for a televised night game.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:59 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1331
gunners guns13 wrote:
There's no way the south stand was half full and for a team that's gets 15000 plus most games thought it was a poor following

No more than a 1,000 Leeds speccies in South Stand last night, compared to approx 1,900 Leigh fans at Cas, so not great.
A combination of Friday night Sky TV fixture & some whinge-bags moaning about the price conspires against us crowd wise I feel.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:03 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4963
Location: lowton
is it normal for sky to put free travel on for night games just asking
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:06 pm
Nozzy User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4216
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
mr. chairman wrote:
is it normal for sky to put free travel on for night games just asking


Think it is only for Thursday night games.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:05 pm
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2788
Must say, Tickle put out one of the worst performances I'd seen in a while (from a neutral).

Every time he got the ball when there was space sometimes 2/3rd in a passing movement with runners at the side of him the ball stopped dead with him. I was surprised how dominated he was when running it in getting pushed back a lot too and he looks to have lost another yard of pace since his hull days.

To some level I agree with the opening poster. But he hit the nail on head with Tickle the most.

Entertaining game and it's good to see Leeds still struggling (think they'll be lucky to get Top 8). Thought you edged it in performance and attitude but this is the way it goes sometimes.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:12 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1420
Location: In't Tap Room
charlie caroli wrote:
Im not sure what happened with Stewart and Green but they would both be in my 17 players.Charlie knows. :thumb: .


Stewart not risked as he picked up a slight knock at Cas, back next week.

Green dropped, along with Weston, Ridyard and Hampshire.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:21 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11098
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Stewart not risked as he picked up a slight knock at Cas, back next week.

Green dropped, along with Weston, Ridyard and Hampshire.

Harold , Hampshire played, I thought Green had a good game at Cas.
