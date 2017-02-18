Not sure some one on here can count , far more than 900 from Leeds . I thought you were expecting well over 8,000 . If thats all you get for your first home Super League game on a warm evening then God help you against Wakey , Catalan , Salford and Midgets . Fireworks ? . Pretty sure you will come through middle eights ok , but on last nights showing we may have to also as we were garbage . A big chance of two points blown by you last night with all the ball we gifted you . On the plus side for you facilities are great in and around the ground .