WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions HUGE clear out needed!!!

 
Post a reply

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:28 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 751
Not sure some one on here can count , far more than 900 from Leeds . I thought you were expecting well over 8,000 . If thats all you get for your first home Super League game on a warm evening then God help you against Wakey , Catalan , Salford and Midgets . Fireworks ? . Pretty sure you will come through middle eights ok , but on last nights showing we may have to also as we were garbage . A big chance of two points blown by you last night with all the ball we gifted you . On the plus side for you facilities are great in and around the ground .

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:35 am
ColD Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4976
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
ploinerrhino wrote:
Not sure some one on here can count , far more than 900 from Leeds . I thought you were expecting well over 8,000 . If thats all you get for your first home Super League game on a warm evening then God help you against Wakey , Catalan , Salford and Midgets . Fireworks ? . Pretty sure you will come through middle eights ok , but on last nights showing we may have to also as we were garbage . A big chance of two points blown by you last night with all the ball we gifted you . On the plus side for you facilities are great in and around the ground .


Well the south stand holds over 2k I believe and it didn't look half full to me.

But you are correct - I expected a better turn out from our own fans. One thing that puzzled me was that the north and west stand were pretty much sold out in advance so did we not have anybody at the ticket office pre-game, only seemed like 100 or so in the East :? :?
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:38 am
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7577
Location: Bramhall
THECherry&Whites wrote:
The only clear out needed is you from this forum. Proud to be a Leyther tonight. We will be ok.


I feel your pain but I don't think a clear of the team or this forum is required. Jamie is daft and the ref was conned for me by a dive, but that is just from my memory. I haven't seen the replays yet. We set of at 100 mph last night then relaxed in defence. Can't be done at this level. We are learning all the time and now injuries are mounting. This could be the making of players like Ben Reynolds and Jamie and Sam. They now need to stamp their rights to be on that team. For me Ben Reynolds was great last night and got though loads of tackling. Because he was being targeted. Mitch looks to be our full back from now on and the centres and wings are in good shape. Get Mickey back or go to the market for another hooker. Or maybe give Ryan more time and I don't think we will be for from reet. We had the game at our feet and got a bit lazy then giddy but it'll come together.
WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:37 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1328
Pieman wrote:
6700 crowd? pretty poor

I had thought from Club Tweets that we were headed for C,8,000.

Not sure why the East Stand was opened when the West was not completely full, though the North was definitely Sold Out.

Less Leeds fans travelled than I expected & had they matched our away support at Cas then we might have been looking at 7,700. Still, for a Friday night Sky televised match, not terrible.

How Leigh keep up the intensity of promotion of games is vital, as is the will of the Town to get behind it's only professional sports club.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:03 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 751
According to information coming out of Headingley Leeds sold 1,000 tickets and then there were cash customers
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brummy Leyther, ColD, frank1, gunners guns13, Iggy79, L3YTH, propforward 2338, Ste100Centurions, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, thepimp007, TV BOY and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,8751,67475,7684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  