THECherry&Whites wrote: The only clear out needed is you from this forum. Proud to be a Leyther tonight. We will be ok.

I feel your pain but I don't think a clear of the team or this forum is required. Jamie is daft and the ref was conned for me by a dive, but that is just from my memory. I haven't seen the replays yet. We set of at 100 mph last night then relaxed in defence. Can't be done at this level. We are learning all the time and now injuries are mounting. This could be the making of players like Ben Reynolds and Jamie and Sam. They now need to stamp their rights to be on that team. For me Ben Reynolds was great last night and got though loads of tackling. Because he was being targeted. Mitch looks to be our full back from now on and the centres and wings are in good shape. Get Mickey back or go to the market for another hooker. Or maybe give Ryan more time and I don't think we will be for from reet. We had the game at our feet and got a bit lazy then giddy but it'll come together.WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP.