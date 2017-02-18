hopkins as to start i don't think any of the teams last night looked good they both have a ageing team that will struggle this year stick with the youngsters and get pellisier to learn english fast . lack of a goal kicker was costly vea s poor and lacks basic technical skills stick with reynolds and derek needs to get his purse out again and buy some youthful players , plenty about if he looks hard enough he's too busy trying to lose his man boobs him and juksey need to get on the horse and look for new player just watch next week and you will know what i mean with a very young saints team

Huge improvement from last week, just need to be a bit smarter at times, but we will learn each week. A tough start for any team with the opening few fixtures, even harder for a team just getting used to super league. A win isn't too far away. Proud of the effort boys.