Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:54 am
MarioRugby wrote:
Lets be honest, far too many Championship level players in the squad. I do believe this squad will be transformed hugely at the end of the season when Degsy has his way.

Vea and Tickle should be the first out the door. Willie Tonga too sadly. Acton has let the club down yet again.

Squad needs 10+ quality additions to be top 8 and in a salary capped sport that could take 3+ years to achieve. Lets just hope Leigh are still in SL next year.


Acton is an International in waiting.No doubt about that.Willie Tonga the fittest guy on the park tonight.Vea topped the tackle count,but forgot to let the ball go.Tickle was just unlucky.As where Leigh overall.

We might need 10+ with injuries accruing,but the signs are quite clear.We are here to stay.
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 3:54 am
Not impressed with Vea at all. Tickle had a bit of a mare, but expect it to be a one-off. Overall, a huge improvement over week 1 and a win will come if we continue to improve.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:20 am
mapleyther wrote:
Not impressed with Vea at all. Tickle had a bit of a mare, but expect it to be a one-off. Overall, a huge improvement over week 1 and a win will come if we continue to improve.

I'll go along with that, all we can do us improve each week and the wins will come . Overall I thought we went OK against Leeds but was shocked at how they fell away in the second half and we didn't go on and win the game. I'm a realist and to be even close to beating Leeds at this stage shows we are heading in the right direction. I expect us to stay up come the end of the season no matter how we achieve it and build further .

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:15 am
Huge improvement from last week, just need to be a bit smarter at times, but we will learn each week. A tough start for any team with the opening few fixtures, even harder for a team just getting used to super league. A win isn't too far away. Proud of the effort boys.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:57 am
kiwileyther wrote:
Huge improvement from last week, just need to be a bit smarter at times, but we will learn each week. A tough start for any team with the opening few fixtures, even harder for a team just getting used to super league. A win isn't too far away. Proud of the effort boys.


hopkins as to start i don't think any of the teams last night looked good they both have a ageing team that will struggle this year stick with the youngsters and get pellisier to learn english fast . lack of a goal kicker was costly vea s poor and lacks basic technical skills stick with reynolds and derek needs to get his purse out again and buy some youthful players , plenty about if he looks hard enough he's too busy trying to lose his man boobs him and juksey need to get on the horse and look for new player just watch next week and you will know what i mean with a very young saints team
Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:06 am
3 tries each. Could've/should've won it.
Encouraging to see the improvement.
Lots to work on of course.
I thought it looked like a battle between 8th and 9th.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:17 am
I've just watched the game this morning after going last night,I thought Pellisier was deserved MoM ,but we needed a second hooker , come back soon Mickey Higham,Maria and Hopkins both had very good games ,I'm usually critical of Jamie Acton but I thought he did well, very harshly yellow carded , but shouldn't touch players off the ball.

Leigh otherwise did very well, Mitch Brown has to stay at full back all season whatever happens his ball returns were very good looked solid on the high balls, Drinky and Reynolds both played well I just wish Reynolds would go forward a bit more needs a bit of self belief all in all I'm happy ,I still think Vea is just not there, Im not sure what happened with Stewart and Green but they would both be in my 17 players.Charlie knows. :thumb: .
