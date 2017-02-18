mapleyther wrote: Not impressed with Vea at all. Tickle had a bit of a mare, but expect it to be a one-off. Overall, a huge improvement over week 1 and a win will come if we continue to improve.

I'll go along with that, all we can do us improve each week and the wins will come . Overall I thought we went OK against Leeds but was shocked at how they fell away in the second half and we didn't go on and win the game. I'm a realist and to be even close to beating Leeds at this stage shows we are heading in the right direction. I expect us to stay up come the end of the season no matter how we achieve it and build further .