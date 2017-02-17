WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE clear out needed!!!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions HUGE clear out needed!!!

 
Post a reply

HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:56 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 460
Location: Italy
Lets be honest, far too many Championship level players in the squad. I do believe this squad will be transformed hugely at the end of the season when Degsy has his way.

Vea and Tickle should be the first out the door. Willie Tonga too sadly. Acton has let the club down yet again.

Squad needs 10+ quality additions to be top 8 and in a salary capped sport that could take 3+ years to achieve. Lets just hope Leigh are still in SL next year.
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:02 pm
KING OF LEIGH Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 22
:thumb: Don't worry Mario, we will be. Thanks for your input

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:21 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2332
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
The only clear out needed is you from this forum. Proud to be a Leyther tonight. We will be ok.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:29 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2368
Location: Atherton
6700 crowd? pretty poor

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:46 pm
Nozzy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 8:52 pm
Posts: 4215
Location: Leigh Sports Village!!
MarioRugby wrote:
Lets be honest, far too many Championship level players in the squad. I do believe this squad will be transformed hugely at the end of the season when Degsy has his way.

Vea and Tickle should be the first out the door. Willie Tonga too sadly. Acton has let the club down yet again.

Squad needs 10+ quality additions to be top 8 and in a salary capped sport that could take 3+ years to achieve. Lets just hope Leigh are still in SL next year.


Tickle and Tonga both had strong games IMO.

Acton wouldn't have been far off MoM if he wasn't such a loose cannon which obviously is his major problem.

Basically you are talking sh*te which is news to nobody.

Jog on Mario, you're boring!
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:09 am
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 388
Pieman wrote:
6700 crowd? pretty poor


Agree.

Bout 900 from Leeds but think we'll get a better gate next week.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:52 am
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1001
Don't worry, we'll come good. If we don't we can battle it in the middle 8s.

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:14 am
IanTigerman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:10 pm
Posts: 5
Widnes and Leigh both to be relegated.
VERY poor sides

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:17 am
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5666
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
IanTigerman wrote:
Widnes and Leigh both to be relegated.
VERY poor sides


Bless.....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: HUGE clear out needed!!!

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:32 am
joanne callotte Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 4:53 pm
Posts: 8695
IanTigerman wrote:
Widnes and Leigh both to be relegated.
VERY poor sides

:roll: :roll: :roll:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Budgiezilla, IanTigerman, JENKY, joanne callotte, kirkhall, leg_end, Mookachaka, Pieman, proper-shaped-balls, SaleSlim, Vancouver Leyther, Walter Neff and 157 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,70271775,7684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  