Lets be honest, far too many Championship level players in the squad. I do believe this squad will be transformed hugely at the end of the season when Degsy has his way.



Vea and Tickle should be the first out the door. Willie Tonga too sadly. Acton has let the club down yet again.



Squad needs 10+ quality additions to be top 8 and in a salary capped sport that could take 3+ years to achieve. Lets just hope Leigh are still in SL next year.