I listened to an excellent interview on Humberside on Thursday about his new position in the Club when Clarky said that he will be doing his final swansong on the pitch mic against Catalan before the new lads take over for the following home game. That's why we probably haven't had a formal announcement yet from the Club.



No one who works for a sports club is popular with all the fans that's the nature of the beast, but Clarky is a realist and gets the supporters point of view on things and the issues we have and anyone who publically blubs at the end of a Derby and for 15 minutes after that Wembley win and is on the staff of the club will do for me!!



I'm pleased that he has been given the chance to take over as Chief Executive. Its a big job and he'll be under the microscope but I know he's already be in there at the working groups at the RL particularly the one that was instrumental in securing the new commission deal on away ticket sales. I just hope he can keep up his compering at forums etc!