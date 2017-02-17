WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Clark

James Clark

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:14 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2244
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
New CEO at FC.
Heard there had been interest in him from elsewhere, but looks like he's been promoted instead. Good move. Done well on the marketing side with little resource.

Looks like AP now focusing on off field matters as he alluded to in the HDM interview, which is a really positive move. Seems the club don't want to stand still or rest on their laurels.

Re: James Clark

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:46 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24233
Location: West Yorkshire
Great reward for years of hard work; one of the best social media posts after Wembley was Clarkey tweeting the morning after about a room with a view with a picture of the Cup with black and white ribbons on his hotel bedroom sideboard. Wonder whether he'll still do pitchside announcer duties?

We've got another new director this year too, Peter McCabe, think something to do with community funding?
Image

Re: James Clark

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:59 am
shauney
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1231
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
Mrs Barista wrote:
Wonder whether he'll still do pitchside announcer duties?


He wasn't doing it for the Wolfpack game. He was overseeing but somebody else (very short chap) was holding the mic.

Re: James Clark

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:36 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24233
Location: West Yorkshire
shauney wrote:
He wasn't doing it for the Wolfpack game. He was overseeing but somebody else (very short chap) was holding the mic.

Hard times for Hudge.
Image

Re: James Clark

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:49 am
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6335
I listened to an excellent interview on Humberside on Thursday about his new position in the Club when Clarky said that he will be doing his final swansong on the pitch mic against Catalan before the new lads take over for the following home game. That's why we probably haven't had a formal announcement yet from the Club.

No one who works for a sports club is popular with all the fans that's the nature of the beast, but Clarky is a realist and gets the supporters point of view on things and the issues we have and anyone who publically blubs at the end of a Derby and for 15 minutes after that Wembley win and is on the staff of the club will do for me!!

I'm pleased that he has been given the chance to take over as Chief Executive. Its a big job and he'll be under the microscope but I know he's already be in there at the working groups at the RL particularly the one that was instrumental in securing the new commission deal on away ticket sales. I just hope he can keep up his compering at forums etc!
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: James Clark

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 1:12 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5445
Location: east east hull
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I listened to an excellent interview on Humberside on Thursday about his new position in the Club when Clarky said that he will be doing his final swansong on the pitch mic against Catalan before the new lads take over for the following home game. That's why we probably haven't had a formal announcement yet from the Club.

No one who works for a sports club is popular with all the fans that's the nature of the beast, but Clarky is a realist and gets the supporters point of view on things and the issues we have and anyone who publically blubs at the end of a Derby and for 15 minutes after that Wembley win and is on the staff of the club will do for me!!

I'm pleased that he has been given the chance to take over as Chief Executive. Its a big job and he'll be under the microscope but I know he's already be in there at the working groups at the RL particularly the one that was instrumental in securing the new commission deal on away ticket sales. I just hope he can keep up his compering at forums etc!

Are you sure it was on Radio Humberside if so somebody should tell trevlovesjanice :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: James Clark

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:08 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6335
Perhaps I should expand on that :lol: It was excellent as far as what Clarky said otherwise ....nuff said!
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: James Clark

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:35 am
old frightful
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 677
Was told about Clarky being the new CEO a couple of Sundays ago by the lad taking over from him as pitch announcer. He was in my local with the Challenge Cup so people could have their picture taken with it. IIRC he's in the process of setting up a new local boxing club, might see him tonight so I'll ask him how things are going if so.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

Re: James Clark

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:00 am
shauney
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1231
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
Hopefully the new announcer won't insist on shouting / mumbling in to the mic and we'll actually be able to hear what he's saying in South Stand.

For as much as Clarkey is enthusiastic and his love for the club is there for all to see it'd be nice to hear the announcements.

Re: James Clark

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:51 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25272
shauney wrote:
Hopefully the new announcer won't insist on shouting / mumbling in to the mic and we'll actually be able to hear what he's saying in South Stand.

For as much as Clarkey is enthusiastic and his love for the club is there for all to see it'd be nice to hear the announcements.


I think that's more of an issue with the PA system. You can't hear anything where I sit in the east

