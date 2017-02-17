New CEO at FC.
Heard there had been interest in him from elsewhere, but looks like he's been promoted instead. Good move. Done well on the marketing side with little resource.
Looks like AP now focusing on off field matters as he alluded to in the HDM interview, which is a really positive move. Seems the club don't want to stand still or rest on their laurels.
