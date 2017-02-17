Two sides looking for their first points of Super League 2017 were thrown together at Leigh Sports Village in this round eleven, brought forward, fixture as the Centurions welcomed the Leeds Rhinos for their first home game back on the top flight.Leigh made a handful of changes to the side that were beaten at Castleford last weekend, most notably losing the services of stand-off Martyn Ridyard.The Rhinos also made changes which included Mitch Garbutt being ruled out through illness after arriving in Leigh and being replaced by Anthony Mullally in the front row, with Josh Walters on the bench. The Rhinos side would be bouyed by the return of skipper Danny McGuire who would start from the bench.