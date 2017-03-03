WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RL TV games not Warrington

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:01 pm
jack black blames the ref again..the irony of it

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:05 pm
Coach under pressure already. At the start of the season he would have seen Leigh and Wakefield as "should win".
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:11 pm
Next 4 fixtures for saints-
Hull away
Catalans away
Wire home
Salford away

Not easy at all. I can't see them getting any based on their start.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:44 pm
Should the Saints player have been sent off for a deliberate professional foul that lead to the penalty try?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:30 pm
which saints player ran into the back of childs as miller attempted to ground the ball?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:31 pm
Was it a penalty try....I'd say yes but the video ref didn't....he said try??!!
