Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:47 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Fantastic story. I'm not surprised Matt was involved, he's a top man (for a Leyther that is :wink: )
and a Hibby lol. :WHISTLE: :SHOOT:

How's things Matt still supporting the Hibee's

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:31 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Well, the dream continues. We managed to get my Dad out for the game again tonight as his surgery has been held over to Tuesday to get some nutrition in him. My son came up from down south. He is a Royal Marine and brought up his arctic gear to keep my Dad warm. With that on, he managed to sit in his regular season ticket seats with us all together (thanks again to Leyther Matt Lawton). He of course had a ball and at the end I shouted to Adam Higson who waited for my Dad to walk over to the boards to shake his hand and get a great photo. Adam is my Dads favourite player.
First SL win, with his family around him (my Mum, son and myself) and a moment to cherish with Adam. Leigh Rugby has given me many great memories, but seeing my Dad put on his Leigh shirt, beam from ear to ear and say "now I feel reet, let's go!". Priceless !
What a night :thumb:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:49 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
What a night :thumb:



Beltin VL - Just blimmin beltin. :ROCKS: :CLAP: :DANCE:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:03 am
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
What a night :thumb:


GREAT POST actually brought a tear to my eye. Thanks lad. All us Leythers will be wishing your Dad all the best for Tuesday.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:13 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Great to hear your Dad got to see a Leigh win over Saints at the Fortress that must become the LSV.

Moment's to cherish indeed.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:25 am
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Nice one VL. Your Dad must have seen some dross over the years, but at least at this time of his life he is getting to witness the good times with his son and grandson at his side. Memories forever.
Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:10 am
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
What a night :thumb:


Wonderful glad you were all able to enjoy the moment together, best wishes to your father.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:03 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Our club takes a lot of sheet from a lot of people but by God we are a very close family. My prayers are with you for a successful operation for your dad and many more nights together like last night.

Re: Heart Felt Thanks

Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:25 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
c}